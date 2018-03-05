Ghanaian Actor, Frederick Nuamah Weds in Style (photos)

Wow, finally, Ghanaian actor, Frederick Nuamah, is officially off the single’s market as he became a married man over the weekend.

The actress who proposed to his long-time lover in the plane about two months ago ensured that he completed the marriage rites before taking his woman home in Ghana.

The wedding saw so industry colleagues stepping out to give him the needed support and jubilate with him as he bids farewell to bachelorhood.