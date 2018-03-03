Yomi Fabiyi Bids Mother farewell, buries her in Style

It was indeed a mixed feelings for Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, as he laid his late mother’s body to rest.

The actor was seen celebrating his mum both filled with tears knowing that he will so miss the love and bond he shared with the woman that suffered for him through life.

Yomi was left with no choice but to appreciate God for giving him such a woman for a mother who taught him how to be a man and scale through life challenges.

Some of his industry colleagues had to step out to give him the needed support as he continues to mourn his lose with hope that God grants her eternal rest.