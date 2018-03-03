TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 3 March 2018 17:25 CET

Singer, K1 De ultimate, At Age 61, Officially Marries Another Wife

By The Nigerian Voice

Legendary singer, K1 De ultimate seems to have found a better way to live longer which is by marrying a younger and pretty lady who will help revitalise his blood (laughs).

Well, the singer just turned 61years of age and there was no better way of celebrating his day than finally solemnizing his marital vows with his long-time lover.

The singer got many talking as guest had trooped in to celebrate his day only to meet some registrars from the marriage registry, Ikoyi, at his home in Ijebu ode, as they came to conduct the legal registry formalization of the union between him and his beautiful partner of many years Fathia Opeyemi, as legal husband and wife


as u lay ur bed so u lying on it
By: by so

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists