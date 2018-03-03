Emmanuel Ehumadu Totolos Renews Pledge to Love Wife Till Death

For those of us that really follow some celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry especially Nollywood, you will agree that sustaining marriage is not easy like some homes are.

We have woken to read various news about failed marriages of some of these celebs due to reasons best known to them and while some have made way back into the hands of their loved ones, others have chosen to move on with their lives.

Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu Totolos, who could be said to be a legend in the industry has been able to manage his home and career that he can boldly say he understands what marriage is all about.

Maybe because he did not marry a slay queen that is why because from the look of things, his wife has proven to be that loving woman he met many years ago and for their six years in marriage, the actor has not had any cause to regret giving marriage a shot.

Celebrating his 6th years wedding anniversary, he wrote, “My Woman, My Everything, My Heartbeat,, My Soul, My Life, My Wife...The Mother of my Born and Unborn Children.. It's been 6years since I made this vow to spend the rest of my life with You Side by Side... The Journey has been on, and this is to renew my pledge to stand by you till death do us part. Happy Wedding Anniversary to Us.”