Celebrities Birthday | 3 March 2018 13:37 CET

Singer, Iceberg Slim Reveals: "Juliet Ibrahim is Everything I Need”…

By The Nigerian Voice

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is a year older today and while she is busy making plans to celebrate her day, her lover boy, singer, Iceberg Slim, is planning a small getaway for her.

The singer, who is known to be a man of small words, decided to pen down some birthday messages to celebrate his queen.

Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love. I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so...wait, that’s from a song lol. To my love, my world, my everything Juliet Ibrahim, Happy Birthday, beautiful.


