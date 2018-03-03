Nigerian Police Invites Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola & Others for alleged ‘Fraud’

Following the various different perceptions that Nigerians have of the Nigeria Police, a sensitization programme has been organised to help in the managing, controlling and influencing these perceptions.

The Nigerian Police force are already making plans to use entertainment in passing its message across to the youths by warning them about cultism, internet fraud and drug dealings.

Some of the celebrities who will be on ground and have begun to show interest in the advocacy include Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, Singers include, small Doctor, Dr SID, Ruggedman, Sound Sultan, korede Bello, actress, Funke Akindele and Odunlade Adekola.

The sensitization event will be held at the Adeajayi Auditorium, Unilag, Lagos, on the 20th of March, 2018, and it’s powered by the Zone 2 Area Command of the Police.