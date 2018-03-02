Toyin Abraham breaks down in tears as her late father Is put to res

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 March 2018

Toyin Abraham breaks down in tears as her late father Is put to rest

By BroadwayAfrica TV
Last year, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham lost her dad. The distraught actress shared this news on her Instagram page as fans, colleagues, family and friends reached out to her sharing their condolences.

Yesterday, the family of the Nollywood actress held a wake keep ceremony of their father, Pa Abraham. Devastated and sad, Toyin Abraham broke down in tears as her mum tries to console her.

