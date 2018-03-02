Toyin Aimakhu Holds Wake-keep for Late Father

It’s already countdown to the burial date of Nollywood actress father, Toyin Aimakhu, whose father past on earlier in the year.

The actress since the loss of her father has tried patching up things with herself as she tries to stay focus with her career but it has not been easy for her.

The thoughts of losing a loved one kept ringing in her head but to the grace of God, she has been able to conclude burial plans with the family.

Recently some friends and family members trooped out to support her during the wake-keep of her late father as he will soon be laid to rest in the city of Ibadan.