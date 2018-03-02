TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 2 March 2018 11:03 CET

Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu disgraced at Lagos Banking Hall

By The Nigerian Voice

Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, recently got embarrassed at the bank after her waist bead got loosed while she was about to stand up.

Sophia had gone to the bank to make some transactions and while waiting to be called up, she decided to relax on a chair without knowing what was about to befall her.

She got the shocker when she was about standing up and her waist beads spread on the banking floor without even giving her respect.

What could she do as she could not bend to pick them up rather she only wished she could disappear from the bank because the eyes on her were just too much.

Well, before people go about shaming her, she decided to share how her day went in the bank which she will not easily forget.


