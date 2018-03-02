Bisola In Love With ‘Boda Luku,’ Releases New Video

Big Brother Naija sensation, Bisola Aiyeola takes her music a notch higher with the release of Boda Luku.

The Temple Music act teams-up with popular producer, Adey to wax a hot new jam that will resonate with music lovers.

Boda Luku is the name of Bisola's muse in the catchy Afro Pop song filled with theatre, comedy and fun. The colourful video is shot by Temple Motion Pictures, an arm of her management company, Temple Management Company (TMC).

Boda Luku is released worldwide across all media platforms by pan-African record label, Temple Music (TMPL), also a sister company of leading creative talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).

Meanwhile, the multi-talented act is working on a new compilation, her first body of work which is also due for release any time soon.

Watch video here -