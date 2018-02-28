TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 28 February 2018 12:18 CET

Yipee! One and Only Woli Arole is a Year Older Today

By The Nigerian Voice
Woli Arole is a year older today and has received so much love from people far and near to show how much he is appreciated.

He has been gifted so many cakes that he is looking for people to share them with. His passion for comedy has brought him so much popularity that people from far and near want to show him love on this his special day.

May God continue to put smiles on his face and cause him to know more celebrations.


It is good to be good!
By: Merlin pius Ebiefung

