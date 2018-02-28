Hurray! Actor Ken Erics is a Year Older Today

Guess whose birthday it is today, our able prince charming, nollywood actor and one of the newest couple in the industry, Ken Erics is a year older today.

This fellow is one who anyone would love to see on screen always as his passion for acting brings out the best in him anytime any day.

Today, his family and friends have joined him in celebrating his new age as the blessing keeps coming right from two months ago after his wedding.

We wish him long life and prosperity in good health of mind and body as he climbs higher in life.