TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 27 February 2018 12:29 CET

Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates Birthday in Style

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Yoruba Actor, Adeniyi Johnson is grateful to God for making him see yet another day of joy and celebration.

Another 365 days has gone and he is a year older today to the glory of God and his family, friends and colleagues have taken out time to celebrate him on his special day.

The actor in his gorgeous outfit is very grateful to God as he celebrates his birthday today. Wishing him long life and prosperity in all his endeavours in life.


"FASHION IS SO UGLY AND INTOLERABLE THAT WE DESIRE FOR A CHANGE AFTER EVERY SIX MONTHS"
By: JA'FAR A. MORA

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists