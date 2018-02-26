TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

US-based Nigerian singer, Chris Akinyemi Releases Banging New Single Titled ‘Culture.’

US-based Nigerian singer, Chris Akinyemi follows up on his collaboration with Niniola on Ja’Soro with a banging new song entitled ‘Culture.’

Chris Akinyemi teams up again with kindred spirit, Mr Labz on his new catchy tune that is bound to get lovers of Afrobeat music dancing.

The song is released by Temple Music on Monday, February 26, 2018 for download on local and international digital stores.

Listen on Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/templemusicltd/culture

Download 'Culture' by Chris Akinyemi Here

https://tmc.fanlink.to/culture


