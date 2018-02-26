TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 26 February 2018 16:37 CET

Tracy Daniels Congratulates Sun Newspaper Award Recipients

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Beautiful actress and movie producer, Tracy Daniels stepped out in grand style to the Sun Awards on Saturday.

She has never stopped looking ravishing and astonishing as she looked sexy and sweet in the gown she wore to the occasion.

She came forth to thank Sun Newspaper for inviting her to grace the occasion as she congratulated all the award recipients.

In her words, “Good morning Fam, this was how i stepped out on Saturday for The Sun Awards. Thank you Sun Newspapers for inviting me, congratulations to all the awards recipients.”


THERE`S A WAY A COW SEE SUGAR!
By: PETER QUAME

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists