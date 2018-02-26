Tracy Daniels Congratulates Sun Newspaper Award Recipients

Beautiful actress and movie producer, Tracy Daniels stepped out in grand style to the Sun Awards on Saturday.

She has never stopped looking ravishing and astonishing as she looked sexy and sweet in the gown she wore to the occasion.

She came forth to thank Sun Newspaper for inviting her to grace the occasion as she congratulated all the award recipients.

In her words, “Good morning Fam, this was how i stepped out on Saturday for The Sun Awards. Thank you Sun Newspapers for inviting me, congratulations to all the awards recipients.”