TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 26 February 2018 16:24 CET

Jane Obi Celebrates as she Advances in Age

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Jane Obi is grateful to God for the opportunity he has given her to see a new day and celebrate her growth.

The actress is bigger in age today and she celebrates herself. Her friends and colleagues in the industry have also wished her well.

In celebrating her day, she wrote, “It's a beautiful day❤️! I celebrate my born day, I celebrate life! Another year wiser and a little more fabulous.”


IT'S BETTER TO LIVE "WITHOUT A HEART" THAN TO LIVE WITH A BROKEN HEART.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists