26 February 2018

Birthday Celebration: Ayo Olaiya Thanks God as he Advances in Age Today

By The Nigerian Voice
Popular Yoruba actor, Ayo Olaiya is a year older today and cannot hide his joy as he thanks God for being gracious and excellent.

It is a celebration that takes place once in a year and his friends and colleagues have shown him love by wishing him a happy birthday and also praying for him, wishing him well in life and most especially his career.

“I'm a year holder today, I praise you my lord, I glorify your name because you are gracious and excellent. Modupe Oluwa,” he said.


