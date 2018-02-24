TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 24 February 2018 07:56 CET

Reinhard Tega teams up with Funbi in telling all women they are beautiful in the new song AREWA.

By REINHARD TEGA MUSIC
Click for Full Image Size

ACE PRODUCER, REINHARD TEGA TEAMS WITH SENSATIONAL SOUL SINGER, FUNBI FOR THE RELEASE OF "AREWA"

Super talented producer Reinhard Tega has cooked up another sizzling new single, "Arewa" with Hallelujah crooner, Funbi.

According to Reinhard, Arewa is dedicated to the truly beautiful girl, whose beauty is an extension of the beauty on the inside. With Funbi's silky vocals, the song comes to life.


Those who don't retire will surely achieve their desire
By: Noah osuya

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists