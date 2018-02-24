Reinhard Tega teams up with Funbi in telling all women they are beautiful in the new song AREWA.

ACE PRODUCER, REINHARD TEGA TEAMS WITH SENSATIONAL SOUL SINGER, FUNBI FOR THE RELEASE OF "AREWA"

Super talented producer Reinhard Tega has cooked up another sizzling new single, "Arewa" with Hallelujah crooner, Funbi.

According to Reinhard, Arewa is dedicated to the truly beautiful girl, whose beauty is an extension of the beauty on the inside. With Funbi's silky vocals, the song comes to life.