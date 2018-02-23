Former BBN Housemate, Gifty Falls in love Again After Failed Relationship with Mr 2Kay,

Former Big Brother Naija contestant and actress, Gifty, since leaving the competition in 2017, has been making various headlines to the other.

Back then, she made headlines as rumoured had it that she was in hot romance with singer, Mr 2Kay, which they kind of denied until they eventually broke up and went separate ways.

The controversial actress seems to have found herself a foreigner who truly appreciates her for who she is as they have been hanging out together for a while.

Not certain both rumours have it that she caught up with the new chap in a party she attended and since then, they have been best of friends, spending quality time together.