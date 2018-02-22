Mercy Johnson Shows how Good Marriage Should be

When people are talking about a good and blessed home then it is the type of marital home managed by Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson.

The actress has not had it rosy but being married for the first time, she has been able to grow overtime with her home and things have been falling in place.

She has been able to spoil her hubby, prince Okojie with real love and their home keeps waxing stronger by the day as they love, play and pray together.

Mercy has leant from the mistakes of some of her colleagues that she keeps whatever is related to her marriage private and that has helped her home stay stronger.