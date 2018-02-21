Poor Power Supply: Actress, Abimbola Ogunowo Ignores Power Company, Acquires New Generator for Business

Nollywood actress cum skin therapist, Abimbola Ogunowo, is really taking her business to the next level considering the high level of demand.

The actress seems to have been paying huge attention to her business of recent which has been doing well round the clock that she is trying to block all loop holes when it comes to power failure.

Abimbola took the bull by the horn as she hit the office of one of Nigeria’s generator company who immediately delivered to her office a new power set.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “It was a super-fast delivery. Brand new 30kv for the new store. 24hrs power supply am so happy right now. It’s on Sunday and its gonna be super-duper”