Mo Abudu Celebrates Mum

Popular talk show hostess and TV producer, Mo Abudu has taken time out to celebrate her mother.

Any responsible child would not fail to always appreciate the good works the parents did for him/her and so, she has decided to celebrate her mother, not because it is her birthday or mother’s day, but because of her mother’s selflessness, advice, prayer and unconditional love.

In her words of appreciation, “It's not Mother's Day today and it's not my mum's birthday either, but today I celebrate my mum. Thank you mummy, for all you do for me, your prayers, your advice, your selflessness and most importantly your unconditional love. I pray God continues to keep you in good health, that he continues to shower his blessings upon you. And my mama is looking hot right? Love you mama.”