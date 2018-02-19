Orezi Unveils Gehn Gehn Music

Orezi breaks grounds in the New Year with the unveiling of his company Gehn Gehn Music. Gehn Gehn Music is an all-around entertainment company aimed at changing the business of music in Nigeria.

Orezi, whose pace and consistency in the Nigerian music scene have sustained his relevance and growing net worth, will be using his company as a platform to create better opportunities for upcoming music talents in Nigeria. "This company is for me and every upcoming artiste out there, Gehn Gehn Music will be signing artistes in the nearest future".

Orezi, who has carved a niche for himself with a successful music career of almost a decade, appreciates the opportunity he got from his former record label..."Thanks to Sprisal Entertainment and Culbeed Music which helped in shaping me over the years to who I am today". His hard work has earned him numerous national awards; this new venture by Orezi, is definitely a step in the right direction.