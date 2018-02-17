Churchill Releases Exclusive Photos of himself with Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh with her ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill, recently stepped out together to celebrate their son, King, as he turned 2years old.

It was a big party for the little man as the celebration took place in his school which also brought smiles on the faces of guests present to celebrate him.

Just for the sake of her baby, Tonto Dikeh, decided to invite her child’s father for their boy’s day as they posed together filled with smiles.

Olakunle in his happy mood released the photos they took together but Tonto decided to ignore as she was focussed on seeing that her little is happy all through.

Knowing how tough things has been, Olakunle wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KING OMODAYO. We love you and wish for you the happiest of days and a bright, healthy future. Unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection and endless care. These are the things that we can do for you, Stay happy and have a amazing birthday son.”