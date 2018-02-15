I Don’t need the Whole World to Love Me…Actress, Rosaline Meurer

Controversial Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, seems to have found true love in someone who has taken her the way she is and the love is getting stronger by the day.

From time to time, she has been sharing various romantic messages about her man who has been putting smiles on her face but she is yet to reveal his identity.

She has so far been able to divert people’s attention from the rumours about her dating actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-hubby but trust Nigerian’s, they don’t easily forget things though.

In her latest message to her man recently, she wrote, “When we first met, I honestly had no idea that you would be so important to me. But now you’re literally the first and last thing on my mind each and everyday. I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without doubt, in a heartbeat I’ll keep choosing you. There’s nothing better on this earth than a soul you can connect with on every level. No matter how many other people we meet, our feelings for each other never changes. A real lover can’t be stolen. I love you baby I DONT NEED THE WHOLE WORLD TO LOVE ME, JUST YOU.”