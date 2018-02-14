Singer, Timi Dakolo Gives wife N2000 for Valentine

Singer, Timi Dakolo, is just one hell of a comic husband to his wife, Busola that many are just praying to have the kind of family.

The singer while celebrating Valentine ’s Day with his wife decided to catch fun by asking his wife to use N2000 to buy whatever she wishes for the day and possibly bring balance.

According to him, “Because it's Valentine’s Day. Baby check under my black shiny shoe the left leg, you will see 2k naira, Spoil yourself. If possible bring back a little change but if you can't I will understand, remember we can't be spending too much, we have 3 children and school fees don't play around lekki. My valentine @busoladakolo Have a blast and don't forget to wear your wedding ring o infact greet everybody with your left hand on your forehead.”