Actress, Omini Oboli gets Best Valentine Message from Hubby

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, will always seat back and smile at her hubby thereby appreciating God for giving her a good man.

The actress is blessed with three big boys and she has since been enjoying her sexiness with her hubby, Nnamdi Oboli, that they have not failed in exhibiting their love for each other.

Being the trust worthy man he is, in the spirit of valentine, Nnamdi decided to share sweet lines for his woman.

“HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY to the woman and queen that has got my back and who knows I’ve got her back too. To this my #Africanbutter who melts and permeates my life’s bread and all the pastries of life’s circumstances that on my own would have found difficult to chew. To #TheFirstLady of my heart and the Oboli home who holds her own wherever and whenever, ever bending but never broken.

“To the wife of my youth who has been given to me by God as a well-packaged gift that just keeps on giving. To the woman, whether near or far, never ceases to make her presence felt, knowing how much she is needed and loved. To my everyday Valentine, my everyday best friend, my everyday heartbeat and my everyday beloved. Take this as another excuse to shower my love and affection on you with words that only a satisfied husband can daily say. I love you more than words can say, and I unashamedly gosh over you as always on this Valentine’s Day #HappyValentinesDayMyLove .”