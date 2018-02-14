Gospel Singer, Prince Gozie Okeke Cheats Death After going into Coma

Popular gospel singer and hubby to Nollywood actress, Princess Njideka Okeke, Prince Gozie Okeke, has just cheated death after he went into coma for days.

Prince Gozie has been fighting a heart disease for a while until he suddenly went into coma for several days in the hospital until God gave him another life to live.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Glorify the name of the Lord with me for saving my life from heart problem. Been in COMA for days and my Faithfull God gave me back a new life. Glory be to his holy name Amen.”