Nigeria hosts international fencing tourney

The Nigerian Fencing Federation has been awarded the rights to host the 2018 Junior/Cadet African Fencing Championships in Lagos, Nigeria. The Championships will take place from the 26th of February to the 5th of March 2018, 8am – 7pm Daily.

The J/C AFC is an Internationally recognized and FIE (Switzerland) approved tournament, that provides a platform for fencers across Africa’s 31 registered nations to compete for World Points; leading them to the Olympics. The tournament would pull in thousands of fencers, delegates and spectators from all other African countries inclusive of Nigeria,

This is the first International fencing tournament in Nigeria. It has been officially endorsed by Lagos State. His Excellency Governor Akinwunmi Abode along with several top International (FIE Delegates) and local dignitaries will be present, including the world richest Russian and FIE President (Alisher Usmanov).

Participating Countries comprise all registered African countries, being a minimum of 150 fencers. Fencing is one of the five sports featured in the Olympics and modern Pentathlon. The tournament is expected to draw in a diverse … of spectators. The Teslim Balogun Stadium being the venue is set to sit a capacity of 3,000 – 4,000 PD fencing spectators.

This event would be a brand boost for the city of Lagos and another first for the Giant of Africa. Local business could get some form of visibility from the goodwill of hosting an international tournament of this category. Tourism in Lagos state is expected to take advantage of this event.

As Nigeria opens its doors to over 150 countries to attend this epic event; it invariably opens vistas of opportunities to the tourism industry. The ever-ready-to-do-business crowd in Lagos, Nigeria would definitely carve out a niche to make good of this opportunity. In the end it would not only be the fencing contestants that wins, but the citizens of Nigeria who benefits from the corporate, social and economic outcome of the elite sports tournament.