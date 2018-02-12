Actress, Lilian Esoro Steps out with Hubby After Breakup Rumour

Of recent, we have been seeing Tripple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, hanging out with his little boy which he had with his actress wife, Lilian Esoro, but many are still wondering if they are back.

Well, we all know things have not been rosy for them as they parted ways long ago but that has not stopped them from communicating because they were never divorced.

Hmm, the good news is that, they have been keeping their marriage private and away from social media which has been working fine for them.

Recently, they both stepped out together for a family friend’s party all smiles as they pose for the camera. We know marriage is not easy but they have been patching things up together as they try to build their love again.