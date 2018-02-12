Actress, Uche Ogbodo Spoils her Little Girl

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has been working very hard to maintain a strong spot in the ever buzzing Nollywood industry but she has not allowed that affect her little girl who is all grown now.

The actress has singlehandedly raised her child without the support of any man and she is happy doing that because she is proud of bringing another life into the world.

Over the weekend, the actress decided to spoil her little girl a bit as they both went shopping together while they also hang out with other kids.

There is nothing as pretty has seeing your offspring look so happy in a world built by just both of you without any man interrupting.