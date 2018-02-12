TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 12 February 2018 10:19 CET

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Smiling to the bank Every Week

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has constantly been smiling at mobile phone and that is because she keeps getting credit alert almost every week.

Since putting her energy into what she knows how to do best, which is fashion designing, she has been getting lots of calls from various clients.

She has emerged one of many actresses who has been able to invest her movie money wisely and it has been yielding good result for her.

Lizzy has not turned her back on acting and music but only took little break to position her outfit before writing new scripts.


a man who stands tall when oda men hides is worth a crown
By: toyin abioye

