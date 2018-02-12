TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Actor, Ayanfe Adekunle Survives Ghastly Accident

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Let’s all thank God for popular Yoruba actor, Ayanfe Adekunle, has he recently survived a ghastly motor accident which almost claimed his life.

Although, details of the accident was not disclosed to know if it was break failure but thank God for the fact that he was having his seat belt on as it would have been a different story.

His Honda Element was badly damaged while he sustained a cut on the right hand side of his eye brow.

We wish him quick recovery.


