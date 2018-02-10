TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 10 February 2018 16:24 CET

Actress, Annie Idibia with Lover step out in Native outfit

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

No matter what is being said about singer, 2Face, his wife Annie Idibia, will never trade their love for anything.

The two love birds have continued to wax stronger by the day and they never fail to exhibit their affection for each other in public.

Weekends are for events in Nigeria, so the power couple decided to show off some swag as they both step out in native outfits.

Trust me, 2Face really looks cool in native though because this is one fashion style he is rarely seen on.


