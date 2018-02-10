Actress, Caroline Danjuma Bereaved, Loses Mother to Paralysis

Pretty Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma is currently going through pains as she recently lost her mother who has been doing with Paralysis for a while.

The actress shared the sad news recalling how nice and loving her mother was that she was always ready to take responsibilities for others without any cost.

“You taught me to be strong when I am going through the storm. You were my mother/ grandmother/ father / teacher/ mentor. I was your little angel. You taught me how to write, read, cook, pray. Taught me how to be neat and you emphasised on it. Constantly giving me words of advice since I was a child. When I go astray you scolded me then pulled me back with love. I grew up meeting new faces because you believed in education , any girl that is an orphan you will bring her home and train her to university level not minding the cost and asking for nothing in return , you were a cheerful giver , an amazing artist and a super prayer warrior.

“The best part of me is credited to you mummy. I grew up being content with whatever I had because you taught me so .for 6 yrs. I watched you go through pain even till the last day. Paralysis came to play. The agile mother, active and hardworking woman I knew was gone but then you never allowed it to bring your ever happy mood down. You were always full of life and still giving us advise when you had the strength to. When I went through my storms it tore you apart, my pains were your pain and when I was happy you were the happiest. I was your “miss world “most beautiful c’girl ( ur nickname for me).

“I am glad I made you proud to an extent. You were always there to listen to my pain.. I am happy you are in a better place.. I will miss the way you shower me with praise when I do something good and to cheer me up , I will also miss how you scold me without pity when I am wrong . You are the BEST. Forever the BEST. Thank you for giving your best to raise me, for your discipline, constant prayers and endless love. My inem, eka mi, imami.. Please guide me from Heaven.. I love you so much dearest love. RIP 8/2/18... as I walk through the valley of death, I fear no evil for the lord is with me. #sometimesasmilehidesalotofpain#haventooktheirangel #4months3deaths”