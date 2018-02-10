TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 10 February 2018 14:37 CET

Hurray!! Actor, Jim Iyke ‘Marries’ Nigerian Lady (photo)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The wedding photos of Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, getting married to a Nigerian lady is already in circulation as it will be the first time the actor’s wedding photos will be seen.

Well, don’t start bordering your head too much because he is still married to his foreign wife and mother of his child o.

The circulating wedding photos is about the much publicised movie produced by comedian, Ayo Makun better known as AY, ‘Yoruba Demon.’

Part of the movie shows Jim Iyke getting married to controversial actress, Rosaline Meurer, as they hope to start a new life.

Just keep calm and anticipate the movie as it hopes to be very entertaining knowing how creative AY can be when it comes to writing out good script.


