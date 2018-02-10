TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 10 February 2018 14:17 CET

Actor, Gbenro Ajibade Playing Female Role at Home

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has not stopped proving that he is not just a lover but a caring father for her daughter.

The actor has been supporting his wife not just in caring for the baby but also in the kitchen as he helps out in cooking while the wife is busy with other home activities.

Recently, he decided to put up part of his role in the home up on social media as he backed his baby while trying to prepare lunch.

Not all men can actually do this but there is no big deal in helping your wife in the kitchen or backing the baby and that the actor is ever happy to do anytime any day.


The voice the domb deaf will soon be heard
By: Bawa Timothy Isaiah

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists