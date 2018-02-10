Actor, Gbenro Ajibade Playing Female Role at Home

Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has not stopped proving that he is not just a lover but a caring father for her daughter.

The actor has been supporting his wife not just in caring for the baby but also in the kitchen as he helps out in cooking while the wife is busy with other home activities.

Recently, he decided to put up part of his role in the home up on social media as he backed his baby while trying to prepare lunch.

Not all men can actually do this but there is no big deal in helping your wife in the kitchen or backing the baby and that the actor is ever happy to do anytime any day.