Meet Next Rated Nollywood Actor, Efe Henry

Omoefe Henry Udoruisi popularly known as Efe Henry is a Nigerian born actor currently making waves with his acting prowess.

Born into a family of 5, Efe started his acting career at a tender age. Obtained his 0'level certificate at Zamani college Kaduna before proceeding to UK (Anglia Ruskin University Cambridge ) where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in international business management in 2011.

The young talented actor stamped his presence in Nollywood industry with his spectacular role as a playboy in the award winning movie "Open Marriage" and hasn't looked back since then.

He has acted alongside notable actors like Ini Edo, Jim Iyke, Desmond Elliot, Monalisa Chinda, Alex Ekubo,Daniel Lloyd and many others.

Best described as a dynamic actor, Efe Henry has a unique personality that can suit into any role with ease.

Check out few on-set and personal photos of the actor below.