7 February 2018

Singer, Olamide Bags New Deal After Mother’s Death

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Just few days after he lost his mother, YBNL boss, Olamide, has just bagged new endorsement deal with Play Nigeria.

Olamide has really been disturbing the streets with his various hit singles ranging from Wo to Science Students and that has also created dance steps which many have been practicing already.

Play Nigeria is a pay TV that enables Nigerians to have access to lots of channels both local and foreign and also kiddies channel for the family.


By: roylexi.com

