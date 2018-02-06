TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 6 February 2018 09:44 CET

Public Disgrace: Singer, 2Face Alleged to be a Serial Cheat

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, 2Face is not just a legend in the music industry but also a man blessed with many children and still counting.

The singer, was recently disgraced by a female fan who came to the public bragging how she had a one-night stand with the singer in Detroit, in 2014.

The lady put up the singer on display revealing to the world that the singer cheats all the time and will never change but things got funny when Annie, his wife asked her if it was with her and the lady boldly admitted to it.


Man can not be really a mentor whilst man is not prefect.Jesus Christ the mentor for all.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ

