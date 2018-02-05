Actress, Mercy Johnson Expecting to get ‘pregnant’ on Valentine Day

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, can’t wait to be spoilt by her hubby as the valentine celebration counts down in couple of weeks.

The actress has so been enjoying her marriage that she cannot stop appreciating her man for all the care and support he has been giving to her.

Although, her hubby is the shy type but the actress has been able to bring him out of his shell that there is no time they don’t pose to have photographs together before stepping out.

Showing how happy and excited she is about the lover’s day celebration, she publicly made it know to hubby that she is waiting to be spoilt, “Excited and happy in the month of change.......Val loading.”