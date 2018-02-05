TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 5 February 2018 12:36 CET

Actor, Saidi Balogun Celebrates Birthday in Grand Style

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Click for Full Image Size

Actor, Saidi Balogun is grateful to God for sparing his life and making him see the light of another new day in 2018, which happens to be his birthday.

He took to social media to say thank you to his creator as he is filled with joy being celebrated by several people who are not just friends but family as well, thanking the CEO bobo’s clothing for the wonderful dress made for him.

In appreciation, he said ‘Baba God i will for ever say,"THANK YOU" Father lord i thank you, may we all for ever always smilie and dance to success. Thanks BoBo's clothing


Life without Christ is better than a day without water and food.
By: Udoma

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists