Actress, Fadekemi Momoh Welcomes Baby girl in South Africa

South African base Nollywood actress, Fadekemi Momoh, is mother of a pretty girl as she has just welcomed her bundle of joy.

The actress has been away for a while especially after launching her movie in Nigeria as she since returned to her base and has been doing fine with her lover.

Well, just some weeks back, we brought to you photos of her baby shower and now the good news has come our as both mother and child are doing fine.

This is the second child the actress will be welcoming as she already has a big girl from her previous relationship.