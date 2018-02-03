TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 3 February 2018 11:28 CET

Actress, Fadekemi Momoh Welcomes Baby girl in South Africa

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Click for Full Image Size

South African base Nollywood actress, Fadekemi Momoh, is mother of a pretty girl as she has just welcomed her bundle of joy.

The actress has been away for a while especially after launching her movie in Nigeria as she since returned to her base and has been doing fine with her lover.

Well, just some weeks back, we brought to you photos of her baby shower and now the good news has come our as both mother and child are doing fine.

This is the second child the actress will be welcoming as she already has a big girl from her previous relationship.


"I am the way, the truth and the life"
By: Jesus

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists