Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Remarries Secretly, Drives Exotic Cars

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has not allowed her failed marriage to hurt her as rumour has it that the actress has remarried secretly.

These days, it’s not easy for some Nigerian entertainers to maintain a strong home due to the things they are exposed to and these has led to lots of failed marriages.

Mimi’s marriage to actor, Charles Billion, only lasted for about two years before they went their separate ways and Mimi being that charming lady was able to attract another cute dude to herself.

She is not only enjoying her marriage but she seems to have found the much needed joy she yearns for as she now drives expensive cars.

Congrats to her.