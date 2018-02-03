Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Making Cool Cash from Fashion Store

Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, seems to have taken a slight break from acting as the actress is now focussed on her fashion line.

Lizzy has continued to prove to many that she is a jack of all trade and whatever she puts her hand to do, has always been going down well for her.

The actress has proven many wrong who have rumoured that she depends on sugar daddy’s for means of survival but such rumours have not moved her as she can proudly say she has solely been able to push herself to the top with the little she earns from acting.

She has a good business woman who knows how to invest wisely and today, she is having lots of customers especially government officials who storm her fashion store which is located at Lekki, Lagos, for serious shopping.