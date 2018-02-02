TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 2 February 2018 14:02 CET

See Why Singer, Timaya Cannot Cheat on his Babymama

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Let’s not get things twisted, singer, Timaya, might not be married yet but it is not also certain that he will be willing to look outside to getting married to another lady.

Yes, this is because of with the beauty and natural endowment his babymama is blessed with, it’s sure that such charm can hold him down from looking outside.

Which man will have such pretty lady with nice curves and still wants to eat another forbidden fruit, I don’t think bros Timaya will not be grateful to God for having such pretty lady as Barbara.

She must be the lady that the singer has been touring around with but fails to reveal her face which has left many speculating and trying to guess whom the new lady is.


