Nollywood Blogs | 2 February 2018 13:47 CET

Actor, Adamola Olatunji with Wife Launches New Drama School

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Yoruba actor, Adamola Olatunji with his pretty wife, Bukola, have decided to give back to the society by establishing a drama school that can give chance for other stars to grow.

The couple have been nurturing this plan for a long time and they have both been investing their resources into ensuring that the project comes to reality.

Thanks be to God as they have finally put finishing touches and have finally unveiled the school, DYNASTIES ARTS ACADEMY, which is located at plot3 road 1 ,bashorun estate, behind NNPC mega station, opposite isacbatudeen girls grammar school, general gas, akobo. Ibadan.


